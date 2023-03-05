IHIT tight-lipped on body found in Maple Ridge

Homicide investigators have been called to Maple Ridge after a body was found in a parking lot in the city Saturday morning. (CTV) Homicide investigators have been called to Maple Ridge after a body was found in a parking lot in the city Saturday morning. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates

A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Iran has faced months of unrest.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener