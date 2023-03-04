Body found in Maple Ridge parking lot; homicide investigators called

Homicide investigators have been called to Maple Ridge after a body was found in a parking lot in the city Saturday morning.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a statement that the deceased was a middle-aged man, adding that the cause of his death is unknown, but it's considered suspicious.

Police said they were called to the parking lot on 122 Avenue near 218 Street by B.C. Emergency Health Services, which said a body had been found there.

The detachment's Serious Crimes Unit and Integrated Forensic Identification Services responded to the scene, along with the BC Coroners Service.

Mounties said they also responded to a second location near Acadia Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, which they described as a "possible secondary scene."

"At this time, police do not know if these scenes are related," Ridge Meadows RCMP said in their release.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now being deployed to take over the investigation, RCMP said.

"Police understand that the public will be concerned due to the proximity to (Maple Ridge Secondary) school," said Cpl. Julie Klaussner in the statement.

"When we have more information to provide to the public, we will do so in as timely a manner as possible."

Police ask anyone with information related to the investigation to call the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448 or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.