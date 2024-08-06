IHIT identifies Langley shooting victim, appeals for more witnesses

Police are publicly identifying the man killed in a shooting in Langley early Friday morning in hopes of furthering their investigation.

In a news release Tuesday, the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified the victim as 41-year-old Langley resident Dillan Unger.

Unger was one of two men with gunshot wounds who arrived at a local hospital early Friday morning.

Langley RCMP were called to the 7000 block of 202B Street shortly before 1 a.m. that day for a report of gunshots, according to IHIT, which took over the case after Unger succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing in partnership with Langley RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and Integrated Forensic Identification Services, IHIT said Tuesday.

"This appears to have been a targeted and isolated incident," said Cpl. Chase Smith, of IHIT, in the news release.

"Our team is actively working to gather evidence and advance the investigation."

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of 202B Street between 68 and 72 avenues – or has video from the area – between the hours of 10 p.m. on Aug. 1 and 3 a.m. on Aug. 2 to contact the IHIT Information Line at 877-551-4448 or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.