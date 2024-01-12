Icy roads, frigid temperatures persist in Metro Vancouver

Commuters are being warned to expect delays and exercise caution in Metro Vancouver, amid icy conditions and frigid temperatures Friday.

Thursday afternoon saw the region's first significant snowfall, which created chaos during the afternoon commute. Combined with sub-zero temperatures, the somewhat sudden snowfall meant that the roads quickly turned slick with ice.

Videos posted on social media captured a series of crashes and fender-benders as drivers struggled to navigate the winter conditions during the evening rush hour.

TransLink is not reporting any system-wide issues Friday morning, but did tell riders to bundle up and to check for delays and cancellations on some bus routes due to icy roads.

Vancouver International Airport says winter operations are continuing and urges those with travel plans to check the status of their flights and to allow ample travel time to and from the airport.

The City of Vancouver says crews have been out "24/7" since the snow fell, treating the roads for ice and snow. However, people are encouraged to check traffic cameras for conditions on particular roads and are being reminded to slow down and drive to conditions.

An arctic outflow warning remains in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with Environment and Climate Change Canada saying windchills could make it feel as cold as - 20 C.

"Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors. Any skin exposure will result in frostbite," the weather agency says.

"If outside, dress warmly in layers and stay dry. Cover as much exposed skin as possible to avoid frostbite."

Cold-weather shelters and warming centres have opened across the province.