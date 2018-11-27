ICBC slashes advertising budget, boosts traffic enforcement
The B.C. Utilities Commission has asked ICBC to provide information on potential rate hikes through 2020, but the public insurer has so far refused. Nov. 22, 2016. (CTV)
B.C.'s public insurer is cutting its annual advertising budget in half to spend more money cracking down on bad drivers.
ICBC is directing an extra $2.4 million to police traffic enforcement in the next fiscal year, bringing the annual enforcement budget to $24.8 million.
"Drivers in British Columbia who insist on high-risk driving are clearly not following ICBC's general road safety advertising measures," Attorney General David Eby said in a statement.
"Redirecting ICBC advertising dollars to increase enforcement will give police officers more opportunity to deliver a specific and personal advertising message directly to more reckless drivers at the side of the road. That's a good thing."
The remaining $2.4 million in ICBC's advertising budget will be spent educating drivers about road safety and the pending changes to the province's insurance system.
ICBC, which is projected to lose $890 million this fiscal year, said its financial difficulties begin with crashes, and that it's committed to reducing claim costs.