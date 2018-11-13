Retiring BC Lions coach Wally Buono was overcome with emotion Tuesday while thinking back on his legendary career in the CFL.

Speaking to reporters on the team's locker clean-out day, Buono was asked to comment on his many accomplishments in the league, and had to fight back tears before he could deliver an answer.

"I've been blessed, guys," Buono said after regaining his composure. "God's been good to me, and I keep asking, why me? And I still don't know."

Buono, who is stepping down with five Grey Cup victories under his belt as head coach, said his only current plan for retirement is to spend more time with his family.

"Retiring is being able to pass onto your children, your grandchildren, more of your time. I mean, what else could there be?" Buono said. "I mean golf, OK. I'm not sure I could do that."

His last season with the BC Lions ended on a sour note – the team lost 48-8 to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Sunday's Eastern Semi-Final, a loss that Buono described as a reminder about the difficulties of the job.

"I've said this before, I don't know how men can coach for 30, 40 years and not win all the time," he said. "Maybe I'm naïve but I just think losing is too hard."

Losing was much rarer for Buono than some – he leaves the league with 282 regular season wins on his record, more than any other head coach in CFL history, and with the distinction of having the most first-places finishes by a head coach. His accomplishments earned him a place in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame back in 2014.

And despite the disappointing ending to the year, there were many high points, including the standing ovations Buono earned across the league during his final season.

"I'm proud of the fact that I didn't coast," he said Tuesday. "I didn't lose focus, and no matter how difficult it was, the guys, I believe, responded well."