Vancouver Canucks rookie sensation Elias Pettersson took the National Hockey League by storm this season and now he could be taking home some hardware after being named a finalist for the Calder Trophy.

The award goes to the league’s top rookie and hasn’t been won by a Canuck since Pavel Bure entered the league in the 1992/93 season.

Pettersson led the Canucks in goals and assists on his way to setting a new team record for rookie scoring. He finished with 66 points in 71 games.

The 20-year-old Swedish centre is up against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington and Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin for the award.

The winner will be announced at the NHL awards ceremony in Las Vegas on June 19.