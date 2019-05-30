

The jerseys for next season's Vancouver Canucks have been leaked online and there's some subtle changes coming.

The photos of the uniforms and logos were first posted to Reddit, but later deleted.

According to the photos, the Canucks are ditching the "Vancouver" text that has arched over top the recognizable Haida-style whale logo for 13 seasons.

The images were picked up by SportsLogos.net, which describes itself as the virtual museum dedicated to the education of the history of sports logos and uniforms.

The text of the Canucks' shoulder patch, which features the team's first-ever team logo of a hockey stick inside a stylized rink. The rink design will be changed from blue to white.

SportsLogo also reports the changes will be made to both the home and road jerseys.

The new design comes nearly a year after the NHL team announced it was bringing back the flying skate logo, made famous by the near-miss Stanley Cup run of 1994, as parts of the team's 50th anniversary celebrations.

The decision to bring back the 1990s retro logo came after a fan vote that saw it garner 70 per cent of votes.

Fans who saw the leaked photo on Twitter have had mixed reactions.

Not much of a difference. Not my favorite. Also won't help them win games. — y - Joey Dean (@DeanOfTheChi) May 29, 2019

How can there be this many complaints? The VANCOUVER was awful and the orca isn’t that bad. Shoulder patches look good. Would I have liked Johnny Canuck sure but this works for me. — Ryan Hewitt (@RHewitt777) May 29, 2019