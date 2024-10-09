'I'm going to cry': B.C. teacher inspires student's meaningful tattoo

VANCOUVER -

While the high school hallways were empty of students, Alison Calder was full of questions about her teaching career.

“It was a question if I was even having an impact,” Alison says. “Am I making a difference?”

At the same time, her new student Cienna Dixon was seriously struggling with her mental health.

“Huge trauma upon trauma, upon trauma,” Cienna says.

But then, Cienna started frequenting Alison’s drama classroom, and discovered her darkest days filling with light.

“She was the first person who I felt saw me, notice me, cared for me,” Cienna says.

It was an unconditional acceptance, which over five years in class together led to huge healing.

“It was life-changing,” Cienna says. “And I don’t use that word lightly.”

Just as Alison never said a specific phrase to Cienna lightly.

“Whenever she would share something, I would say, ‘Girl, I’m with you always,'” Alison says. “‘You are never alone.’”

An enduring message, that inspired Cienna to commission a permanent tribute to her teacher.

The student revealed her tattoo (featuring that phrase) on her graduation day.

Another student caught the moment on camera, which Alison posted on her Instagram page.

It shows Cienna rolling up her sleeve and Alison reading the message on her arm.

“It’s in my handwriting,” Alison gasps in disbelief. “Are you kidding me?!”

Cienna had enlisted another teacher to get Alison to hand-write the phrase on a piece of paper, before asking the tattoo artist to copy it.

Alison had no idea what it was for until now.

And after too many moments of questioning her value, her impact, her purpose, seeing this answer in ink couldn’t have been more affirming.

“I’m going to cry,” Alison says, covering her face with her hands.

“It’s a really small thank you for everything that you did for me,” Cienna says through tears, before Alison bends down, overwhelmed with tears of gratitude.

“I knew in that moment,” Alison recalls. “I’m exactly where I need to be.”

Thanks to Alison, Cienna had been empowered to be even more than she ever imagined she could be.

“I’m excited (about the future now),” Cienna smiles. “I don’t think I would have been able to see life so colourfully if I hadn’t been there.”

Alison hopes this connection beyond the curriculum will inspire others.

“I hope this student of mine takes my connection with her and she goes on and connects with someone else,” Alison says. “When we can keep that impact domino going — magic.”