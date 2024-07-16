VANCOUVER
    • Husband sentenced to 16 years for killing B.C. teacher-librarian

    The B.C. man who pleaded guilty in the death of his wife – Langley teacher-librarian Naomi Onotera – has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

    With credit for the time he has already spent in custody, Obnes Regis will have an additional 12 years, one month and 17 days to serve.

    Regis initially pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and indignity to human remains, but changed his plea to guilty after his trial began in May.

