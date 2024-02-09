Hunting show host fined $4,500 after wildlife offence investigations in B.C., Alberta: BCCOS

The host of an outdoor adventure YouTube show has been fined thousands of dollars and banned from hunting following an investigation, B.C. Conservation Officer Service says.

A post from BCCOS shared Thursday says the agency was asked by Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers to help investigate wildlife offences in the two provinces.

The investigation spanned two years until the spring of 2022, BCCOS said. During that time, six locations were looked at and three search warrants executed, including at a home and at the business office of Alpine Carnivore, a YouTube show. BCCOS said a rifle and "unlawfully killed wildlife from both B.C. and Alberta" were seized during the searches.

Other evidence discovered during the two-year investigation, BCCOS said, included sheep and moose parts that were linked to kill sites in Alberta using DNA matching.

"These actions showed a blatant disregard for fish and wildlife laws in B.C. and beyond. Unfortunately, cross-border poaching is not an unusual occurrence," said BCCOS Insp. Kyle Ackles, who oversees the General Investigations Section, in a statement.

"This was a complex file that was concluded due to the dedication and co-operation from our officers and colleagues in Alberta. We’d like to thank them for their tireless efforts."

BCCOS said court proceedings have concluded in the province. Michel Beaulieu, who BCCOS identified as the host of Alpine Carnivore, pleaded guilty to allowing his hunting licence to be used by another party. He was fined $4,500.

Lynn Beaulieu pleaded guilty to hunting without a licence and was fined $2,000. They've both been banned from hunting for a year, BCCOS said.

Alpine Carnivore describes itself on YouTube as a "hunting and outdoors adventure series," focusing on backcountry hunts in Canada.

"We are dedicated to ethical hunting practices and entertaining educational content that resonates with our viewers," its YouTube description says.

The most recent episodes posted to the channel last month were filmed in Mexico.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the show producers for comment.