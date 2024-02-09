Hunting show host fined $4,500 after wildlife offence investigations in B.C., Alberta: BCCOS
The host of an outdoor adventure YouTube show has been fined thousands of dollars and banned from hunting following an investigation, B.C. Conservation Officer Service says.
A post from BCCOS shared Thursday says the agency was asked by Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers to help investigate wildlife offences in the two provinces.
The investigation spanned two years until the spring of 2022, BCCOS said. During that time, six locations were looked at and three search warrants executed, including at a home and at the business office of Alpine Carnivore, a YouTube show. BCCOS said a rifle and "unlawfully killed wildlife from both B.C. and Alberta" were seized during the searches.
Other evidence discovered during the two-year investigation, BCCOS said, included sheep and moose parts that were linked to kill sites in Alberta using DNA matching.
"These actions showed a blatant disregard for fish and wildlife laws in B.C. and beyond. Unfortunately, cross-border poaching is not an unusual occurrence," said BCCOS Insp. Kyle Ackles, who oversees the General Investigations Section, in a statement.
"This was a complex file that was concluded due to the dedication and co-operation from our officers and colleagues in Alberta. We’d like to thank them for their tireless efforts."
BCCOS said court proceedings have concluded in the province. Michel Beaulieu, who BCCOS identified as the host of Alpine Carnivore, pleaded guilty to allowing his hunting licence to be used by another party. He was fined $4,500.
Lynn Beaulieu pleaded guilty to hunting without a licence and was fined $2,000. They've both been banned from hunting for a year, BCCOS said.
Alpine Carnivore describes itself on YouTube as a "hunting and outdoors adventure series," focusing on backcountry hunts in Canada.
"We are dedicated to ethical hunting practices and entertaining educational content that resonates with our viewers," its YouTube description says.
The most recent episodes posted to the channel last month were filmed in Mexico.
CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the show producers for comment.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian arrested for allegedly opening plane door, deploying evacuation slide in Thailand
A Canadian man has been arrested in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai after he allegedly opened the door on a commercial plane and triggered the evacuation slide prior to takeoff.
Mother charged with manslaughter following infant's death: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Prince Harry accepts substantial damages to settle Mirror Group case, berates Piers Morgan
Prince Harry said on Friday his mission to purge the press would continue 'through to the end' after he accepted substantial damages to settle his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
What January's employment data suggests to expect from Bank of Canada in terms of interest rate changes
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
She arranged a date with a guy she met on a plane. When he didn't show, she unexpectedly met her future husband
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Owl photos are flooding the internet ahead of the Super Bowl. Here's why
Instead of Super Bowl information, one small typo later and your search results are filled with owl content instead.
The families of a few Israeli hostages don't want a deal to bring them home. They want Hamas crushed
A small group of hostages' families is pushing a different message: Let the army first finish the job of defeating the militant group, even if that delays the return of their loved ones.
Canadians won't be fooled by Putin propaganda on Ukraine, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he believes Canadians are too smart to fall for Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
More than 80% of family physicians in B.C. have signed up for new payment model, health minister says
It's been one year since B.C. introduced a new payment model for family physicians in the province and the change has so far had a "profound impact," Health Minister Adrian Dix said at a news conference Friday.
-
Hunting show host fined $4,500 after wildlife offence investigations in B.C., Alberta: BCCOS
The host of an outdoor adventure YouTube show has been fined thousands of dollars and banned from hunting following an investigation, B.C. Conservation Officer Service says.
-
'Full-patch' member of Hells Angels support club among 3 arrested in B.C. organized crime probe
Police investigating drug trafficking and organized crime arrested three people, including one member of the Savages Motorcycle Club, when they raided the group's clubhouse and eight other properties around the B.C. capital last week.
Calgary
-
Multiple shots fired at Okotoks home, one person injured: RCMP
Police in Okotoks are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a home, injuring one person.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate steady in January, Lethbridge rate jumps
Alberta's unemployment rate remained largely unchanged last month, though Lethbridge saw a noticeable spike.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mild weekend with some sunshine Saturday and snow likely Sunday
Visibility throughout southern Alberta was much better Friday as compared to Wednesday and Thursday, however highway conditions deteriorated considerably due to the midweek freezing drizzle.
Edmonton
-
Silver Skate 2024 launches at new location
Edmonton's longest-running winter festival will look a little different this year.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate steady in January, Lethbridge rate jumps
Alberta's unemployment rate remained largely unchanged last month, though Lethbridge saw a noticeable spike.
-
Mark Messier impressed by Oilers' rebound following disastrous start
Mark Messier owns six Stanley Cup rings. He's also been on teams where the next victory feels like it might never arrive. That's exactly where the Edmonton Oilers were at a month into the NHL season.
Toronto
-
Woman with life-altering injuries after dog attack in Toronto: police
Police have issued a public safety alert after a dog attack in a Rexdale neighbourhood left a woman with “life-altering” injuries.
-
Ontario signs $3B health-care deal with feds to increase access to doctors, reduce wait times
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has signed a $3.1-billion health-care deal with the federal government to increase access to primary care and reduce wait times.
-
Toronto breaks 86-year-old temperature record
Toronto broke an 86-year-old weather record on Friday as temperatures climbed above 13 C during an unseasonably warm February.
Montreal
-
Possible children's bodies in 'pigsty' cemetery from the Duplessis era halts Quebec liquor board excavation plans
Quebec's liquor board - the SAQ - has halted excavation work at a warehouse in Montreal after questions were raised about the presence of an informal 'pigsty' cemetery where children's bodies from the 'Duplessis Orphans' era may lay.
-
Parents fuming after Montreal-area teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
-
Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the federal Indigenous child welfare act is constitutional, affirming that First Nations, Métis and Inuit have sole authority over the protection of their children.
Winnipeg
-
Mother charged with manslaughter following infant's death: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found in apartment hallway: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a man in a downtown Winnipeg apartment building as a homicide.
-
Winnipeg school could be renamed due to namesake’s past
A request has been submitted to rename a Winnipeg school due to its namesake’s historical past.
Saskatoon
-
City agrees to buy Saskatoon YMCA for proposed downtown arena district
The City of Saskatoon has agreed to purchase the downtown YMCA building with plans to demolish it if council proceeds with a downtown event and entertainment district.
-
Saskatoon postpones info session for proposed emergency shelter
The City of Saskatoon has postponed a pair of scheduled neighbourhood information sessions for the proposed 30-bed emergency residential shelter on Central Avenue.
-
Sask. teachers' union, government strike conciliatory tone ahead of talks
The head of the Saskatchewan teachers' union is optimistic there will be a way forward as contract talks resume, but says job action could resume quickly if they aren't productive.
Regina
-
Sask. changing how hotel rooms are found for those on social assistance
The Saskatchewan government says it's changing how it procures hotels for those on social assistance after a motel owned by a legislature member raised rates when the province paid.
-
Regina physiotherapist charged with sexual assault
A 38-year-old Regina physiotherapist has been accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients.
-
Regina police plane involved in more than 2,600 calls in first year of operation
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is celebrating one year in the sky with its Aerial Support Unit (ASU), which took its first flight on Jan. 20, 2023.
Atlantic
-
Newcomers praise firefighters after being rescued from blaze during N.S. snowstorm
A family of five are among the survivors after a remarkable rescue from an apartment building that caught fire in Cape Breton during last weekend's paralyzing snowstorm.
-
N.S. man arrested for allegedly threatening snowplow operator
A New Glasgow, N.S., man was arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened a snowplow operator in Pictou on Tuesday.
-
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
London
-
Driver charged after travelling 125 km/h through city’s west end
A driver is facing a stunt driving charge after police recently clocked them allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit in west London.
-
First funding to expand primary health care teams since 2005
Kay Ayres says she knows far too many people in Wellington County that don’t have a family doctor.
-
OPP searching for suspects following 'hate motivated' incident
Oxford County OPP are searching for the suspects who wrote an obscenity on the window of an Ingersoll business on Thursday, in what police said was a 'hate/bias motivated incident.'
Northern Ontario
-
Charges laid in Highway 17 crash that killed horse and buggy driver
Charges have been laid against a commercial driver and a southern Ontario company more than two months after a fatal Highway 17 crash involving a horse and buggy.
-
Five Algoma Steel workers burned by molten metal sent to hospital with minor injuries
A reaction set off when molten metal made contact with moisture this week sent five workers at Algoma Steel to hospital. All five have since been released.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crash involving train in Sudbury's valley area
Sudbury police say Bodson Drive in the Valley area is reopened Friday following an overnight collision involving a train and an SUV.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener breaks 99-year-old temperature record
The temperature in Kitchener smashed records Friday.
-
Two taken to hospital after crash on busy North Dumfries road
Two drivers were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Blair Road Friday morning.
-
Two taken to hospital after early morning Cambridge fire
Two people had to be taken to hospital after an early morning fire in Preston.