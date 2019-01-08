

Police in Vancouver have shut down roads as a group of protesters marches from the provincial courthouse to Victory Square in a show of solidarity with LNG opponents in northern B.C.

Images from downtown Vancouver showed a steadily growing crowd at Smithe and Hornby streets Tuesday morning.

Shortly before noon, nearly 300 people began moving north down Hornby guided by police.

Drumming and chanting could be heard in social media posts form the scene. Demonstrators could be seen carrying signs with messages on them like "All nations unite with Wet'suwet'en" and "We stand with Unist'ot'en."

The gathering comes a day after Mounties arrested 14 people at a blockade southwest of Houston, B.C., where members of the Gidimt'en clan of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation had set up a camp to control access to TransCanada's planned Coastal GasLink pipeline that would run through territory.

The march in Vancouver is part of a larger international day of action organized in support of those at the Unist'ot'en camp. Dozens of rallies were planned across Canada and even as far away as Europe.

A similar gathering organized by a group called "Rise and Resist" also took place in front of the B.C. legislature in Victoria.

Coastal GasLink obtained an injunction from the B.C. Supreme Court ordering the removal of all obstructions as work begins on the 670-kilometre pipeline that would connect to LNG Canada's $40-billion natural gas operation in Kitimat.

The RCMP moved in to enforce that injunction Monday morning. Despite what appeared to a be a subdued start to their interaction with demonstrators, the force said in a statement that night that more than a dozen people had been taken into custody, adding that officers felt confident the standoff could not be resolved without their involvement.

The arrests drew strong criticism from leaders of the First Nation, protest camp representatives and social media users from across Canada and beyond.

"What happened today is that our trespass laws were broken, but according to Canadian law, which is being steered by industry, they say that these people are now criminals," said Wet'suwet'en Chief Namoks streamed on Facebook Live.

"We are proud of the people who were arrested because they did the right thing. Now we need all Canadians to stand up and tell this government that they have to treat Indigenous people as human beings," he said.

After the arrests, Mounties reiterated that their focus remains on the safety of all those involved in the situation, but said "the RCMP is given discretion to decide how and when to enforce the order."

The protest camp has been set up on Wet'suwet'en First Nation land near Smithers for years. Though TransCanada has stated it has signed agreements with all elected First Nations along the pipeline route, some hereditary chiefs still oppose the project.

With files from CTV's Melanie Nagy and The Canadian Press

People are now starting to march through Vancouver streets . https://t.co/9x6GnmxlQ7 — Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) January 8, 2019

The crowd is now getting ready to march. Close to 300 people here now. #Wetsuweten #UnistotenCamp #ctvnews pic.twitter.com/2T0A7HuTnf — Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) January 8, 2019