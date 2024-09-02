VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Hundreds celebrate Labour Day in Burnaby's Edmonds Park

    People celebrate Labour Day at Edmonds park in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 2. (CTV News) People celebrate Labour Day at Edmonds park in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 2. (CTV News)
    Share

    A family-friendly Labour Day celebration co-hosted by a number of different labour unions drew hundreds to Edmonds Park in Burnaby for live music, free snacks and children's activities.

    Several unions also set up information booths giving people a chance to interact with labour leaders.

    Premier David Eby was also on hand and took the opportunity to appeal to the New Democratic Party's union member base ahead of next month's provincial election.

    "This is a great chance to celebrate workers across the province who make our province go. And there's a renewed interest I think in unions," Eby said. "And our government, we're making sure that gig workers, for example, get access to minimum wage and if they're injured at work they're protected."

    The annual event was one of several hosted by labour unions around the province.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News