Hundreds celebrate Labour Day in Burnaby's Edmonds Park

A family-friendly Labour Day celebration co-hosted by a number of different labour unions drew hundreds to Edmonds Park in Burnaby for live music, free snacks and children's activities.

Several unions also set up information booths giving people a chance to interact with labour leaders.

Premier David Eby was also on hand and took the opportunity to appeal to the New Democratic Party's union member base ahead of next month's provincial election.

"This is a great chance to celebrate workers across the province who make our province go. And there's a renewed interest I think in unions," Eby said. "And our government, we're making sure that gig workers, for example, get access to minimum wage and if they're injured at work they're protected."

The annual event was one of several hosted by labour unions around the province.