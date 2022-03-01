Human rights complaint being filed against bank after Indigenous man says he was denied service in B.C.

A Surrey, B.C., man is filing a human rights complaint against Toronto-Dominion Bank, after he said he was denied service last spring when trying to open an account.

Sharif Bhamji, who is Indigenous and Indo-Canadian, said in the complaint he went to a TD Bank branch near his home in May 2021 after starting the process of opening an account online. Bhamji said he brought his Certificate of Indian Status, as well as two documents showing his address.

According to the complaint, Bhamji said at first the teller did not appear to recognize his status card as government ID, and then went to speak with another employee. He said he was also asked to provide an image of his BC Services card, which he did, as well as his social insurance number and phone number.

Finally, Bhamji said in the complaint he was told the bank would not open his account because they did not believe the status card was legitimate. Bhamji was given a “refusal letter,” which he said he crumpled and tossed back towards the teller. He said the second bank worker then said she felt threatened and told him to leave, which he did.

Bhamji said a police officer visited him at home that afternoon, and they had a discussion for about 15 minutes where they both discussed experiences with discrimination. He said the officer told him the bank employees thought his name and ID “didn’t make sense.”

Bhamji said he and his mother submitted separate complaints to the bank following the incident, but said he wanted the financial institution to be held publicly accountable.

In the complaint, the single father said he wanted to pursue the process to “ensure nobody else goes through what he went through” and to “ensure a better future for his children.”

Bhamji is also a member of the Heiltsuk First Nation. In 2020, Maxwell Johnson, another member of the Heiltsuk Nation, also filed a human rights complaint along with his granddaughter after they were handcuffed outside a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver the year before. Johnson had been trying to open an account for the 12-year-old, when staff mistakenly suspected fraud and called 911.

Heiltsuk Chief Marilyn Slett said what happened to Bhamji is “disturbing and concerning.”

“It’s disappointing, it’s shocking, it’s hurtful,” she said. “We really stand behind Sharif and our community really upholds him, and we want to make sure that he’s supported in the best way we can.”

Chief Slett said she would have thought other financial institutions would have more awareness of status cards as a primary piece of identification following the incident involving Johnson and his granddaughter.

“Financial institutions need to acknowledge their systemic racial biases. We need to be able to get past this,” she said. “There needs to be more education within financial institutions. They need to listen to Indigenous voices. This should not be happening.”

Bhamji’s lawyer told CTV he is not speaking publicly about the incident at this point. CTV has also requested a response from TD Bank.