VANCOUVER -- Human remains found in Pitt Meadows in December have been identified as Ryan McAuley, a Coquitlam man who went missing in 2019.

RCMP said in a release on Wednesday that the BC Coroners Service had identified the remains, found near the Katzie Slough Trails in Pitt Meadows, as McAuley.

McAuley, 34, was last seen in February 2019 in Maple Ridge. Police released surveillance footage of him making a purchase in a store near 200 Street and Lougheed Highway on Feb. 15 in hopes someone would recognize him. His parents also made a public appeal in June for information about his disappearance. McAuley's parents said he suffered from late-onset schizophrenia and had gone missing before. He had hitchhiked in the past and previously been found as far away as Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario. McAuley had been living in an assisted living facility in Coquitlam prior to his disappearance.

"While foul play isn't suspected, the Ridge Meadows RCMP are seeking public assistance to speak with anyone who may have spoken to or seen Mr. McAuley in Pitt Meadows or walking the Katzie Slough Trails anytime around February of 2019," Mounties said in a statement.

McAuley was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with a navy blue jacket, running shoes, and carrying a black backpack. He's described as white with red hair and had a heavyset build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Peter Chetwynd of Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott.