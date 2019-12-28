VANCOUVER -- Police spent nearly 24 hours in the shadow of the Golden Ears Bridge after human remains were discovered on a secluded trail in the area Friday night.

Uniformed and plain-clothes officers could be seen working in the area of the Katzie Slough Trail in Pitt Meadows for most of the day Saturday, and people who lived in the area said Ridge Meadows RCMP were first spotted there around 6 p.m. Friday.

In an email to CTV News Vancouver, Ridge Meadows RCMP said there were "no signs of foul play" related to the discovery. They also said their presence was not related to a motor vehicle incident that slowed traffic on Golden Ears Way Friday night.

Video from the scene showed officers blocking trails in the area and setting up a pair of tents. A truck with a biohazard logo on it was also present on Saturday as officers worked in tall grass behind some bushes near the trail.

Police said they are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the remains.