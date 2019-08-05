

With temperatures warming up in Metro Vancouver, a massive water fight scheduled to take place in Stanley Park next weekend could offer a break from the heat.

Organized by Vancouver Flash Mob, the 12th annual public water fight is expected to run from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday near Lumberman's Arch.

Those participating are encouraged to bring water bottles, buckets, homemade soakers and water pistols – anything that can be safely used to douse friends and strangers alike.

Water balloons, however, aren't encouraged.

"Water balloons are messy," the event's Facebook page says, adding that anyone who brings water balloons will be expected to stay behind and clean up after them "because littering is not cool."

And, if there are drought conditions, event organizers encourage participants to "be modest" with their water use.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 550 people said they were attending the event on Facebook. Another 5,600 were listed as "interested."

Along with the huge, annual water fight, other local events have also been planned throughout the city to help beat the summer heat.

Most Thursdays until the end of August, the Vancouver fire department brings a pop-up water park to a different location across the city. The events typically run for about two hours, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The weekly water park doesn't just help locals cool off, but gives them a chance to meet fire crews and learn about fire boats, hazardous materials, heavy rescues or technical rescues.