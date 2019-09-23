

CTV News Vancouver





Huawei's CFO, Meng Wanzhou, is expected to be back in a Vancouver courtroom Monday as her lawyers argue for the release of documents related to her initial arrest.

Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport at the request of U.S. authorities last December. They wanted to extradite her as part of an investigation into alleged Iran sanction violations.

Her last significant court appearance was in May, and this time around the hearing is expected to last eight days.

Meng's appearance Monday isn't an extradition hearing, but a document disclosure hearing as her legal team is applying for documents related to her arrest.

In August, her team argued that the three hours their client spent being questioned and having her bags searched by CBSA officers prior to her arrest by the RCMP were a violation of her Charter rights, and that CBSA officers went on what amounted to a fishing expedition to find evidence to share with U.S. authorities.

The Huawei CFO is facing bank fraud and wire fraud charges under U.S. law. American authorities allege she misrepresented Huawei’s ownership of a Hong Kong-based subsidiary in order to circumvent U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Huawei and Meng Wanzhou have denied all the charges.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated

With files from CTV News Vancouver's David Molko