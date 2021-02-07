VANCOUVER -- CTV News at Six is pre-empted Sunday night because of Super Bowl LV, but there will be a live online broadcast of local news beginning at 6 p.m. here on CTVNewsVancouver.ca

At that time, viewers will be able to watch the live stream in the player embedded at the top of this page.

Then, roughly 30 minutes after the broadcast ends, an archived version will be available for on-demand viewing, also at the top of this page.

CTV News at 11:30 will be broadcast on TV as normal Sunday night.