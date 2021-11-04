How To Vacuum Like a Pro with Hoover

VANCOUVER -

The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means plenty of entertaining. As a result, people will be paying a bit more attention to cleaning the house.

Lifestyle blogger Erin Trafford shared tips on how to deal with stubborn stains and debris.

Within a busy household sometimes mystery stains are discovered on carpets.

When a stain isn’t identifiable, it is important to not scrub the carpet vigorously. The stain should always be pre-treated.

The Hoover SpotChaser treatment can be applied to the outer edges of the stain.

Afterwards just blot and leave it to sit and soak for about five to ten minutes. This can help lift the stain and provide a sense of how stubborn it is.

There can often be odours when there are pets in the home. Trafford recommends opening all the windows to shift the air.

Use an upright vacuum regularly to prevent pet hair and smells getting deep into the fibres.

Regular vacuuming is a great way to loosen dirt before carpet washing.

Trafford uses the Hoover SmartWash to pull up unseen pet debris that can cause odours.

A nice feature of the SmartWash is that it washes and dries the carpet all in one go.

For those looking for something a bit more portable the new Hoover CleanSlate uses the same technology.

It has an extra-wide wand that makes it convenient to tackle stairs, upholstery and small carpet stains easily.