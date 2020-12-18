VANCOUVER -- We’re all staying home for the holidays this year, and that means the big turkey dinner may not be so big after all. If you’re looking for a scaled-down alternative, you don’t even have to use your oven. You can cook the whole thing in an air fryer.

“While you can’t cram a whole bird in the basket, a four or five pound turkey breast or ham can fit,” says Perry Santanachote, with Consumer Reports. “Just make sure it sits below the edge of the basket.”

To make enough turkey for just your household, place an oiled and seasoned turkey breast in your pre-heated air fryer skin-side down for 25 minutes. Then, turn it over to finish and brown.

“Our tests find that those pop-up plastic timers can be unreliable,” Santanachote says. “But an instant read thermometer will let you know your turkey is done when it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.”

Next, pop a dish of moistened stuffing into the drawer to cook and brown for about 22 minutes.

“Roasted veggies in the air fryer turn out really nicely,” Santanachote says. “To ensure browning, pat them dry, toss with a little olive oil and be sure to shake the basket every ten minutes or so to ensure even cooking.”

When it comes to dessert, use a small pan or oven-safe dish that fits in the basket. A pumpkin pie pudding or an apple crisp recipe would work. And the best part? A cooler kitchen and a lot less mess.

And if you’re looking to buy an air fryer for the holidays, don’t necessarily get the cheapest or the most expensive model. Pay close attention to the basket size and consider how much you’re likely to cook in it.

With files from Consumer Reports