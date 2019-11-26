VANCOUVER -- Residents south of the border are gearing up for Thanksgiving weekend and U.S. Customs and Border Protection has some tips for Canadian travellers thinking of heading into the United States.

While American Thanksgiving is on Thursday, traffic volumes at the border are expected to peak on the weekend.

"We encourage all travellers to follow the simple steps outlined below to help facilitate their travel into the United States during Thanksgiving Day weekend," said Kenneth L. Williams, area port director.

U.S. CBP recommends using less used ports of entry, as the Douglas port of entry tends to be the busiest border crossing in B.C. To avoid traffic other recommended port of entries in the Lower Mainland include Pacific Highway (one kilometre east of Douglas), Aldergrove (20 kilometres east) or Abbotsford-Huntingdon (41 kilometres east).

Another option is crossing the border during off-peak times between 6 and 8 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

"Most lines at the border start building in the morning and carry on through the afternoon," CBP says.

Anyone crossing into the U.S. should also be sure they have travel documents handy. Foreign travellers who need an I-94 or I-94W documents are encouraged to get the document ahead of time, which can be done online.

To keep an eye on border wait times, drivers can visit the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure's border traveller information website.