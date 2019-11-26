VANCOUVER -- Residents south of the border are gearing up for Thanksgiving weekend, but travellers going over the border or heading to the airport from Metro Vancouver should plan for traffic delays.

While American Thanksgiving is on Thursday, traffic volumes at the border are expected to peak on the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection says.

"We encourage all travellers to follow the simple steps outlined below to help facilitate their travel into the United States during Thanksgiving Day weekend," said Kenneth L. Williams, area port director.

U.S. CBP recommends using less used ports of entry, as the Douglas port of entry tends to be the busiest border crossing in B.C. To avoid traffic other recommended port of entries in the Lower Mainland include Pacific Highway (one kilometre east of Douglas), Aldergrove (20 kilometres east) or Abbotsford-Huntingdon (41 kilometres east).

Another option is crossing the border during off-peak times between 6 and 8 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

"Most lines at the border start building in the morning and carry on through the afternoon," CBP says.

Anyone crossing into the U.S. should also be sure they have travel documents handy. Foreign travellers who need an I-94 or I-94W documents are encouraged to get the document ahead of time, which can be done online.

To keep an eye on border wait times, drivers can visit the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure's border traveller information website.

Traffic to be expected around Vancouver airport

Those heading to Vancouver International Airport should expect traffic delays around the airport because of Black Friday sales at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet.

According to YVR, traffic management personnel and RCMP traffic enforcement will be on hand to help deal with traffic congestion.

When the outlet mall first opened in 2015, traffic congestion was so bad in the area that some flights were delayed.

Anyone heading to the airport should give themselves plenty of extra time and take the Canada Line if possible, YVR says.