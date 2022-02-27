How British Columbians can help Ukraine

With hundreds of thousands of British Columbians having ties to Ukraine, many are looking for ways to help Ukrainians as the crisis prompted by Russia’s invasion intensifies.

Members of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress B.C. were handing out pamphlets at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, the day after a massive rally that attracted nearly 5,000 people, according to the organization.

"We are spreading awareness about the verified fund collectors," said Yulia Shokalyuk, a member of the Vancouver branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress has launched a nationwide humanitarian aid appeal, with all proceeds going to help Ukrainian citizens stranded in their home country, refugees and the Ukrainian army.

"People can choose to their liking, whether they want to help the army, or if they want to help aid the medical portion of it, or displaced children and women," said Shokalyuk.

While many advocates are encouraging people to donate, they are asking people to be careful of the charities they choose.

"We've already started to see some charities pop up that are less than honourable," said Eugene Lupynis, board member for the Ukrainian Community Society of Ivan Franko.

"There are charities out there where the money will either A, not get to Ukraine, or only a small portion of the funds will get to the people who need it in Ukraine," added Lupynis.

Lupynis estimates there are over 200,000 Ukrainian citizens living in British Columbia, who are worrying about their friends and family in Europe everyday.

He is advising members of his community that 100 per cent of the funds donated to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and the Canadian Red Cross will get to Ukraine.

Dozens of B.C. bars and liquor stores have been selling their supplies of Russian liquor products and donating 100 per cent of the proceeds to the Canadian Red Cross Ukrainian humanitarian aid fund.

"The response from the industry has been overwhelming, my inbox has been filled with a few dozen places," said Jeff Guignard, executive director of the Alliance of Beverage Licensees (ABLE BC).

"A number of bars and liquor stores have just pulled the products entirely. We're not going to be restocking any of those products," added Guignard.

The federal government announced on Friday that it will also match Canadians' donations to the Red Cross in aid of Ukraine, up to a maximum of $10 million.

Canadian Actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively also committed to match up to $1 million of donations to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.