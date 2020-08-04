VANCOUVER -- Health officials are warning patrons of a Metro Vancouver hookah lounge that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Fraser Health Authority posted the warning Tuesday afternoon regarding a business at 10609 King George Blvd. in Surrey.

The advisory says patrons who were at the lounge from July 31, shortly before midnight, to 4 a.m. on Aug. 1 may have been exposed.

The message also applies to those who were there from shortly before midnight on Aug. 1 to 5 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Fraser Health has not said whether the person or people who have the virus were employees or patrons of the lounge, nor has the authority provided any further details.

It asks those who were at the lounge to monitor their symptoms and seek testing if any symptoms develop.

The advisory says there is no known risk to anyone who attended the lounge outside of those dates and times.