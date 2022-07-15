Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Hours before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene.
"The occupants were waiting for Mr. Malik," Sgt. David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said at a news conference Friday.
Authorities have obtained surveillance video showing the vehicle arriving at 8236 128th Street, a complex where Malik ran a business, at around 7 a.m.
He was fatally shot at 9:27 a.m.
A witness, who did not want to be identified, told CTV News he heard three gunshots, and ran to find Malik slumped in a vehicle with a single bullet wound in his neck. The 75-year-old, who was one of two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombings, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shortly after the shooting, authorities said the same Honda CRV was found fully engulfed in flames near 82nd Avenue and 122A Street, less than two kilometres away.
Investigators have urged anyone who saw the vehicle at either location, or who has dash cam or surveillance video relevant to the investigation, to come forward.
So far, the motive for Malik's killing remains unclear. Lee said the senior has not had any recent interactions with police.
"We understand this is a high-profile international story, however we urge not to speculate as to the motive," he added. "Our homicide investigators will be following the evidence."
This is a developing story and will be updated. Previous story follows.
Homicide investigators are set to provide an update on the fatal shooting of the man who stood trial for the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history.
Ripudaman Singh Malik was acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombings in 2005.
The 75-year-old was gunned down outside his Surrey business Thursday when shots rang out just before 9:30 a.m. near 82 Avenue and 128 Street.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will provide an update on the case Friday morning.
Witnesses described hearing three shots.
One man, who didn’t want to be identified, told CTV News he found Malik slumped over in a vehicle with the window shattered in the parking lot of Malik's business.
“He was alive, he wasn’t dead. He just had one shot on the neck, that’s it. I took him out of the car, I waited, we called 911. Nobody came for a while, just cops came. No ambulance came” he told CTV News.
Police said they provided first aid until paramedics arrived, but Malik did not survive.
A burning vehicle was later found near 82 Avenue and 122A Street and investigators believe it’s linked to the murder.
Malik was one of two people acquitted in the mass murder of 331 people in two separate 1985 bombings targeting Air India planes.
“We are aware of Mr. Malik’s background, though at this time we are still working to determine the motive,” wrote IHIT's Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in a news release.
Those who knew him were visibly shaken as officers swarmed the complex.
“We can confirm that the shooting appears to be targeted and there is not believed to be any further risk to the public,” said Pierotti.
Police are asking any witnesses or those with dash camera footage of either crime scene to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
With files from CTV Vancouver’s Michele Brunoro, Andrew Weichel and Bhinder Sajan
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his earlier violent behaviour and illegal weapons because she was deeply afraid of him.
Cost of dairy to rise again across Canada, but relief could be on the way: expert
The cost of dairy is set to rise again across Canada, but one food policy expert says there may be relief on the horizon if other food prices stabilize before the end of the year.
'Simply no way for me to cut back anymore': Canadians reveal how BoC's interest rate hike affects them
While some Canadians are left axing plans for home improvements and decreasing grocery budgets, others, including those hoping to enter the housing market amid now-falling prices, see the recent interest rate hike as a 'positive' opportunity.
BREAKING | B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal
A Vancouver surgeon and businessman has lost his appeal of a landmark court case that threatened the foundations of the Canadian health-care system.
Ministers called to testify over Canada's decision to allow export of Russian pipeline turbines
MPs are launching a full study and will be calling for key ministers and international officials to testify on the federal government's contentious decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russia-Germany natural gas pipeline.
Refugee family claims Canadian tax dollars are being wasted on overpriced temporary home
A refugee family who has been stuck in a Canadian hotel for nearly 11 months after fleeing from Afghanistan says a temporary house they were being offered to live in was overpriced and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
MPs to invite Rogers execs, CRTC and Champagne amid study on outage
Parliamentarians on the House of Commons Industry and Technology committee voted on Friday to study the Rogers outage, with at least two meetings scheduled before July 30.
Ottawa announces influenza vaccine agreement with GlaxoSmithKline
The federal government has signed a new deal with GlaxoSmithKline for influenza vaccines.
BREAKING | Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Hours before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene. Homicide investigators say the occupants were waiting for him to arrive.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria moving ahead with Government Street redesign plan
The City of Victoria is moving ahead with plans to redevelop Government Street into a pedestrian-focused district dotted with patios and bookended by new public plazas.
-
Victoria police issue 'significant' tickets at horn-honking B.C. legislature protest
Victoria police issued "several warnings" and then "significant tickets" to a pair of drivers for participating in Freedom Convoy protests on Thursday.
-
B.C. to begin COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 next month
The British Columbia government is encouraging parents with children under five years old to register their kids for their first COVID-19 vaccines next month.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede eyes attendance record ahead of final weekend
Friday marks the eighth day of this year's edition of The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, and the event's all-time annual attendance record is within reach.
-
Hundreds of dollars in carbon tax rebates delivered to Albertans on Friday
Some Albertans woke up Friday to hundreds of extra dollars in their bank accounts.
-
Horse euthanized following Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race injury
A chuckwagon racing horse was euthanized Thursday night after suffering a serious injury during the Calgary Stampede.
Edmonton
-
Extreme speeding has nearly doubled compared to 2021: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service says it's noticed a 'significant increase in extreme speeding' this year.
-
Hundreds of dollars in carbon tax rebates delivered to Albertans on Friday
Some Albertans woke up Friday to hundreds of extra dollars in their bank accounts.
-
Northern Alta. man charged with causing indignity to dead woman's body: RCMP
A man has been charged with committing an indignity to a 21-year-old Alberta woman's body, but Mounties say her death is not suspicious.
Toronto
-
Ontario lottery winner about to give up $100,000 with prize days from expiring
Did you buy a lottery ticket in Ontario last year? If so, you might want to check your pockets and rummage through your sofa cushions because a winning Lotto 6/49 Encore ticket worth $100,000 is about to expire.
-
Body of man missing for seven months found at Toronto beach, mother says
The body of a missing Toronto man has been found at a west end beach more than seven months after he disappeared, according to his mother.
-
COVID outbreaks more than doubled in Ontario LTC homes since last weekly report
Public Health Ontario says COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes more than doubled during the first week of July.
Montreal
-
Judicial council reviewing complaint against Quebec judge who gave conditional discharge for sexual assault
Quebec's judicial council has begun examining a complaint against Judge Matthieu Poliquin, the young judge who granted a conditional discharge to engineer Simon Houle last June after he pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and voyeurism for his actions in 2019.
-
Baby born near Highway 15 in Mirabel with help from first-responders
A Quebec family was forced to take a detour when their baby decided it was time to make his debut.
-
Canadian rider Houle races to third in Stage 13 of Tour de France
Quebec-born rider Hugo Houle finished third in Stage 13 of the Tour de France, narrowly missing Canada's first stage victory in 34 years.
Winnipeg
-
'We're going to set our sights high': New Keystone Party of Manitoba officially launches
The Keystone Party of Manitoba officially launched on Friday and named its first leader.
-
Edged weapon used in North End assault: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police officers are investigating an assault with an edged weapon in the city’s North End on Thursday.
-
Monkeypox will likely make its way to Manitoba: virologist
As the number of monkeypox cases in Canada reaches 500, one virologist is saying that the rare disease will likely make its way to Manitoba.
Saskatoon
-
Province confirms 2nd case of monkeypox in Sask. resident
A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Saskatchewan, a news release from the province said.
-
Lifesaving medication 'impossible to afford' for Sask. woman
Morgan Buyaki is suffering from a rare condition called Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) which causes inflammation in blood vessels, but the life-saving medication she needs is far too expensive, even with partial funding from the government.
-
Saskatoon woman wants 'eyesore' property beside her home maintained
Jane Marshall has found herself stuck in the weeds trying to get someone to look after the land beside her home on the corner of Confederation Drive and 33rd Street West.
Regina
-
Province confirms 2nd case of monkeypox in Sask. resident
A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Saskatchewan, a news release from the province said.
-
'Symbol of civic pride': 'I Love Regina' sign no longer in front of city hall
A symbol that instilled civic pride among Regina residents has been removed from outside of city hall.
-
Sask. Health Authority says social media claims of 'stolen' baby are false
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says claims circulating online involving a "stolen" baby are false.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his earlier violent behaviour and illegal weapons because she was deeply afraid of him.
-
HMCS Halifax and Montréal return from European NATO mission
Two Canadian navy ships returned to their homeport of Halifax Friday morning after deploying to central and eastern European waters as part of NATO’s Operation Reassurance.
-
N.S. senior struck and killed crossing highway to assist another driver
A 76-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a highway to help another driver who had just hit a deer.
London
-
No rail service between London and Windsor: VIA
A transport truck driver has been charged after crashing into the CN Railway Bridge in Strathroy, Ont.
-
Police release photos in Lambeth robbery investigation
London police have released photos and are asking for the public’s help after an armed robbery in Lambeth.
-
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police shut down a 17 km stretch of Highway 403 eastbound between Brantford and Ancaster Friday as officers investigated a pair of collisions involving motorcycles.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., man charged following racist gas station confrontation
A Sudbury man caught on video using racist language has been charged with "hate-motivated charges," Greater Sudbury Police said Friday.
-
North Bay 2SLGBTQ youth hub postponing drag show after threats
OutLoud North Bay in Northern Ontario has postponed its youth drag show due to safety concerns after staff and youth were subjected to harassment and threats about the event.
-
Refugee family claims Canadian tax dollars are being wasted on overpriced temporary home
A refugee family who has been stuck in a Canadian hotel for nearly 11 months after fleeing from Afghanistan says a temporary house they were being offered to live in was overpriced and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
Kitchener
-
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police shut down a 17 km stretch of Highway 403 eastbound between Brantford and Ancaster Friday as officers investigated a pair of collisions involving motorcycles.
-
Grand River Transit opens massive facility in Waterloo
Grand River Transit’s new $118.8 million maintenance facility is officially open in Waterloo.
-
Kitchener woman says family doctor sent her to ER rather than see her in-person
A Kitchener woman said she is disappointed her family doctor wouldn’t see her in-person and instead told her to go the emergency room.