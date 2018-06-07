

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators were called to a neighbourhood in Chilliwack Thursday morning after a person died of unspecified injuries.

Police were called to the 45000 block of Wellington Avenue at about 5 a.m. for reports that someone was in medical distress. They were treated by first responders, but died of their injuries at the scene.

Investigators have provided few details on the victim or the circumstances. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is assisting in the case, and the area around the scene will be cordoned off for some time as evidence is gathered.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or by email ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.