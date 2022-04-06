Homicide team called to investigate shooting in South Surrey

Surrey, B.C. -

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to a home in South Surrey after a shooting that sent a victim to hospital with critical injuries early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses say the shots rang out at a detached house on 24 Avenue and 152A Street around 1:30 a.m.

“Frontline officers attended and located an injured 33-year-old man. The victim was transported to hospital and due to the serious nature of his injuries is not expected to survive,” wrote Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a new release late Wednesday morning.

A man who lives inside the home told CTV News he’s one of four tenants who rents a bedroom there.

He says he was woken up to the sounds of two gunshots.

When he entered the common area of the home he said a woman was ducking for cover and screaming for someone to call 911.

He didn’t see the victim, but believes it was one of his roommates.

“Based on initial information this does not appear to be a random act,” wrote Munn.

One detached house was put behind police tape and several RCMP cruisers were parked outside the property.

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase, no further information will be provided at this time,” wrote Munn.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.