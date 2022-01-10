Homicide investigators called to Surrey, police incident leads to lengthy road closures

Homicide investigators have been called to a Surrey neighbourhood following a police incident that led to lengthy road closures Sunday night.

Mounties said they were called to 84 Avenue near 140 Street just before 6 p.m. Sunday. At the time, police said traffic would be shut down in the area while the investigation was underway and the road was still blocked Monday morning.

Video taken near the scene Sunday showed a long line of police cars and a home behind police tape.

Not many details were provided by police, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed to CTV News Vancouver on Monday that one person had died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.