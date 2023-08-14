Homicide investigators called in after man found dead inside New Westminster home

Homicide investigators have been called in after a man was found dead inside a home in New Westminster on Sunday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., officers from the New Westminster Police Department were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Quayside Drive for a well-being check, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release issued Monday.

Attending police found a deceased man inside, and deemed his death suspicious.

Investigators said they are currently working to confirm the man’s identity.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public,” Const. Keegan Ayre of IHIT said in the release.

IHIT has taken over the investigation and is working with the NWPD and the BC Coroners Service, he continued.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.