BURNABY, B.C. -- Police remained on scene at a South Burnaby towing lot Thursday morning after human remains were found inside a vehicle on Wednesday.

Burnaby RCMP says its frontline officers were originally called to Mundie’s Towing and Recovery on Thorne Avenue, not far from Marine Way, for reports of human remains in a vehicle.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has since been called in.

A forensic tent and a tarp have been placed over the vehicle.

Police have given no details on the victim or the vehicle, and have not said who made the grisly discovery.

“Based on the investigation to date, police do not consider this to be a random act and it is not believed that there is any danger to the public at this time,” Burnaby RCMP said in a news release.

The tow lot did not confirm any information about how the body was found.

A worker from a nearby business told CTV News he had noticed a foul smell in the area Wednesday, not long after police arrived.