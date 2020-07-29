VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby after a body was found inside a vehicle in the city Wednesday.

Burnaby RCMP officers were called to the 5000 block of Thorne Avenue for a report that human remains had been found, according to a news release.

Mounties said the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now been called to the scene in the south of the city, not far from the Fraser River.

Police said they do not believe the death was a random act, nor do they believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call IHIT at 877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.