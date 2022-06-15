Homeless man attacked with rocks at West Vancouver mall, suspect sought: police

West Vancouver police are hoping to track down a suspect after a homeless man was attacked with rocks at Park Royal Shopping Centre early Tuesday morning.

Police said the 55-year-old victim was approached by a stranger who yelled at him and threw several large rocks, resulting in lacerations to the victim's head and hand.

In a news release, Sgt. Mark McLean said what happened is "concerning for everyone."

"The victim in this case was a vulnerable member of our community," he said. "It is not known if he was targeted for this reason."

Police said the suspect was captured on security camera video, and have released a still image with the hopes of identifying the person. They said the suspect is described as a light-skinned male, with curly dark hair, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and a blue hat.