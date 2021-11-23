Holiday Shopping at Simons Park Royal

VANCOUVER -

The holiday season is in full swing and it is typically a very busy time of year.

Park Royal takes the stress out of gift giving as it is a one-stop holiday destination.

Park Royal in West Vancouver features over 200 shops, restaurants and Cineplex VIP cinemas. In addition, it has unique stores that won’t be found anywhere else.

One of these is the Simons department store, which is the only Simons location in British Columbia.

This Canadian retailer hails from Montreal and offers a unique shopping experience, featuring women’s and men’s fashion, plus home goods from Simons Maison.

Holiday shoppers will discover popular brand names as well as Simons' designed and produced in-house brands.

