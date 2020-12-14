VANCOUVER -- A local search and rescue group is putting a new spin on a holiday tradition and reminding outdoor enthusiasts to be prepared if they're heading into the back country.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue shared photos on social media over the weekend of an Elf on a Shelf leaving the comforts of home – which is where it's usually found during the holiday season – to safely explore B.C.'s outdoors.

"We were fortunate to have an elf volunteer to join our team a few years ago," Tom Zajac, president of Coquitlam SAR, told CTV News Vancouver. "We try to focus on using the elf as a bit of an example of ways to stay safe in the wilderness."

The posts explain some of the 10 outdoor essentials search and rescue teams recommend this time of year. For example, the elf is seen holding a map and flashlight, wearing a foil blanket and packing snacks.

"Elves can subsist on candy canes and hot chocolate, but you should carry extra food and water for your outdoor activity," one of the posts says.

The other essentials hikers and back-country explorers should pack include:

Source of light

Emergency shelter

Navigation equipment

Fire starter

Extra layers

First aid equipment

Signalling device (like a whistle)

Knife

Sun protection

The group's president says the advice is especially important this year, as more novice outdoor enthusiasts are heading out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Zajac also warns winter conditions are a lot less forgiving than summer.

"SAR teams across the province have been busier this year than ever before. Most teams are on track for record-breaking years," he said. "What we're finding is a lot of people are going to unusual places and we're seeing lots of amateurs attending out into the back country."