A Metro Vancouver police force was called to help with a different type of intruder last week: a hissing, foaming-at-the-mouth opossum.

The strange report proved "officers never know what type of call will come in," Delta police said in a Facebook post.

An officer was called to the home in Ladner shortly before midnight May 30, asked to assist in getting the critter out of the home.

When he arrived, the marsupial miscreant had its lips drawn back, and was releasing what police described as a "foul smell." It was also foaming at the mouth, but the force's public affairs co-ordinator said it's apparently rare for the species to have rabies.

"I believe that's just related to their temperament and the circumstances it found itself in," Cris Leykauf told CTV News.

Armed with an animal control pole, the officer approached the opossum and managed to pull it from the shower. It was then released back into the wild.

Police said it was "highly displeased" but otherwise unharmed.

As for how the opossum ended up inside the home, police are remaining tight-lipped.

"There were some extenuating circumstances as to how the possum got into the shower – don't ask, because we can't say," they wrote on Facebook, using the hashtag #NoCallTooSmall.

"But we're cautiously optimistic we won't be getting a similar call."