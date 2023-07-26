Hikers credit helicopter tour company with saving them from raging B.C. wildfire

A quick-thinking helicopter pilot rescued three friends who found themselves caught on B.C.'s Mt. Bruce as a wildfire spread up the mountain this week. A quick-thinking helicopter pilot rescued three friends who found themselves caught on B.C.'s Mt. Bruce as a wildfire spread up the mountain this week.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener