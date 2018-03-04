

A hiker was long-lined to safety after getting stuck in steep terrain north of the Cypress Mountain area.

North Shore Rescue crews were called in Sunday afternoon following a report that two people had gone missing off of Mount Strachan.

Search manager Scott Merriman said he didn't know their trip plan, but they were below the Howe Sound Crest Trail and got separated. Members of the search and rescue group responded by air and on the ground, and were able to reach both people before dark.

"One of them was quite further down than the other," he said.

"The one managed to hike back up to the trail themselves. The other was too far down so we had to go and get him."

The hiker stranded in a steep area had to be extracted by long-line, Merriman said.

The other was met on the trail by NSR members and escorted out.

"It was quite clear that they were well off of the marked trail," Merriman said.

To prevent similar incidents, the search manager recommended hikers prepare before they go, bring a map and compass and know where they're going beforehand.

"It would have gone a long way to prevent this," he said.

Those heading out into B.C.'s backcountry are also advised to bring a backpack filled with supplies in case something goes wrong.

"It's really easy to get into trouble, but it's a lot easier to just be prepared and bring extra supplies for both yourself and anyone else that you may come across in some trouble," Merriman said.

A man named Nima said he and three friends had been hiking up towards St. Marks Summit at the time. They reached the peak and took photos, but on the way down they had issues.

They slipped on packed down snow and ice below the markers.

Initially they were having fun, he said, but then they realized they'd left the trail. They used a GPS tracker to find the trail again, but Nima said his friend kept sliding.

"He had the thought that if he slid down he's going to get to the other end of the trail," Nima said. Though he cautioned his friend against sliding, the friend kept going.

The pair ended up separated, and they had to call for a rescue.

Rescue crews got the locations of both men and focused on Nima's friend, since Nima seemed to be on the right track, he said.

"He really needed the help. I could make it out."

Nima said he knew where he was going and that NSR stayed in touch with his progress as they worked to reach the friend.

He said they had all the proper equipment, but recommended others go in a group and stick together, following someone who knows where they're going.

