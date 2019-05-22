

CTV News Vancouver





Officials have once again unveiled their plan to combat overcrowding on two popular North Shore hiking trails.

The District of North Vancouver has implemented a parking permit process for the areas around Lynn Canyon as well as a limit on the number of hikers for Quarry Rock.

Mairi Welman, a spokeswoman for the district, says residents and business in Deep Cove have complained about the number of tour buses and cars clogging their streets.

"It got really out of hand," she told CTV News Vancouver. "We're discouraging people to come when it's full."

She said large buses were parking illegally and visitors weren't actually frequenting local businesses.

As a result, large tour buses – buses that have more than 24 seats - have been banned from both Deep Cove and Lynn Canyon and the district has created a permitting program to allow smaller buses in.

A limit on the number of hikers on Quarry Rock has also been brought back.

Welman says the trail usage rises "exponentially" from the winter, with officials considering May long weekend as the start of the season for the hike.

No more than 70 hikers will be allowed at the trailhead at any one time due to safety concerns.

The 1.9-kilometre route to Quarry Rock is part of the Baden Powell Trail. And with Instagram-worthy views of Indian Arm and the mountains around Belcarra, this relatively accessible hike has become one of the most popular tourist destinations on the North Shore.

Welman says the cap will improve the experience for hikers.

"We want to keep it as an enjoyable experience," she said. "We're seeing hat when you hike out to Quarry Rock you're in a line of people. You're staring at some's back the entire time."

Welman says park rangers will monitor the number of hikers at the trailhead, and allow new hikers in as others depart.

Park rangers will be using Twitter to post real-time updates on trail conditions.

The restrictions will last from May long weekend until the end of Labour Day weekend.