Highway 1 in Abbotsford partially closed, bridge damaged after impaired driver crashed: police

A section of Highway 1 was closed in Abbotsford early Monday morning and a bridge damaged after crash.

Police said they were called at about 1:20 a.m. to a two-vehicle collision near the Sumas Drainage Canal Bridge. When police arrived, they found the two vehicles were "heavily damaged," and the bridge itself had structural damage.

"The driver of the one of the vehicles involved was impaired by alcohol and failed a roadside breath test," Sgt. Paul Walker said in a statement to CTV News Vancouver, adding the driver was handed a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

"Remarkably no parties were injured … there is currently a large amount of oil on the bridge deck from the collision as well a structural assessment of the bridge needs to occur."

While Highway 1 remained closed eastbound at the No. 3 Road exit for several hours, it reopened at about 8 a.m. Drivers were still warned to expect "major delays due to congestion," according to DriveBC.