VANCOUVER -- Cases of a COVID-19 variant associated with Brazil have multiplied exponentially in B.C., with 737 infections of the strain that is believed to be more contagious than two others.

There were only 14 cases of the P1 variant on March 10, but quick transmission recently forced the closure of the Whistler-Blackcomb ski resort and is also present in other areas.

The variant associated with the United Kingdom now represents two thousand and 771 cases while 51 cases of the one linked to South Africa have been diagnosed among a total of three thousand and 559 cases in the province.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says he expects variants of concern to eventually replace less transmissible strains, similar to what's happening in other jurisdictions.