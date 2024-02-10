'High-risk offender' wanted Canada-wide re-arrested in Vancouver, police say

A ‘high risk offender’ who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant was re-arrested in Vancouver on Saturday, police said.

Officers found Steven Frederickson in Gastown after someone reported “a suspicious person” near Columbia and Powell streets in the neighbourhood, the Vancouver Police Department said in an update Saturday night.

“He was immediately taken into custody and returned to jail,” the VPD wrote.

The alert was issued Friday after the 57-year-old signed out of his halfway house a day previous and did not return as required by the court, according to police.

Frederickson is on a long-term supervision order and “is considered violent and poses a risk to public safety,” the VPD said in a Friday news release asking the public to help find the man.

Police issued a similar public appeal in April of last year, when Frederickson also failed to return to his halfway house as mandated by his court-ordered conditions.

Frederickson’s criminal history dates back to the 1980s, and according to court documents he has spent time in jail for charges including manslaughter, aggravated assault and forcible confinement.