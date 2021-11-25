Here's why glass recycling isn't being picked up in some Metro Vancouver cities

Vancouver -

The flooding in southern B.C. has led to many disruptions for residents, from closed roadways to gas shortages that have forced rationing, and a provincial recycling company says the conditions have also limited its ability to pick up items.

Lower Mainland residents may have noticed that, as of Monday, glass recycling and foam packaging aren't being picked up from curbs or from multi-unit buildings.

Recycle BC, the non-profit responsible for residential packaging and paper recycling in the province, says the change is temporary and is due to recent flooding.

"With transportation corridors compromised due to road closures, and our primary glass end market closed due to flooding, we cannot move glass from receiving facilities to our glass end markets," a notice on the company's site says.

"In addition, the flooding has affected the availability of trucks for hauling materials, further compounding these challenges."

Residents are asked to hold on to their glass and foam packaging "if possible" and set it out or drop it off once collection resumes. Paper, cardboard containers and soft plastics are still being accepted, because they can be stored at Recycle BC's facilities "in a more compact manner."

"Managing materials responsibly continues to be a priority for us. We will work with all partners to ensure we handle all materials as effectively as possible during this emergency," Recycle BC's notice says.

"The situation is evolving rapidly, so we do not yet know how long this change will be required. We will provide updates as we have more information."