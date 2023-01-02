Here's when, where and how you can recycle your Christmas tree in Metro Vancouver
During the first weeks of January, cities in Metro Vancouver offer a number of options for recycling Christmas trees, from putting them in the green bin, to curbside pick-up, to chipping fundraisers.
Here's a list of what's available.
GREEN BIN PICK UP
All municipalities offer the option for people to dispose of their trees on regular pick-up dates if they can chop them up and fit them in the bin. This option may be less likely this year, as December's extreme weather caused delays to garbage and recycling pick-up across the region.
VANCOUVER
There are two weekends when city crews will be doing curbside pick-up.
Jan. 14 and 15 for the North collection zones
Jan. 21 and 22 for the South collection zones
Lions Club tree chipping events
Donations of cash or non-perishable food are accepted in exchange for the tree being chipped and composted.
- When: Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: King George Secondary School parking lot, Kitsilano Beach parking lot, Kerrisdale Ice Arena parking lot, and Trout Lake Community Centre parking lot
Mount Pleasant Tree Chip
Monetary donations will benefit the kids at Mount Pleasant Elementary School.
- When: Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 10:00am to 4:00pm
- Where: Kingsgate Mall Upper East Side Parking Lot (370 East Broadway).
SURREY
Surrey Central Lions Club Chipping
A minimum $5 donation is required which will benefit the food bank and other charities.
- When: Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Surrey Central Mall 10153 King George Blvd
Surrey Firefighters Annual Tree Chip
Donations go to the firefighters' charitable society.
- When: Jan. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Guildford Mall. 105 Ave & 150 Street
BURNABY
City crews will be doing curbside Collection between Jan. 9 and Jan. 27. Trees must be placed at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on Jan. 9 in order to be picked up during the three-week window.
DELTA
Lions Clubs of Delta chipping event
Donations to the club will be distributed to various local charities.
- When: Jan. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Sungod Arena Parking Lot, 7815 112 St. or Memorial Park in Ladner, 5010 47 Ave.
Tsawwassen Boundary Bay Lions Club chipping event
Cash donations as well as recyclables for a bottle drive are accepted, with proceeds going to local charities.
- When: Jan. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: South Delta Recreation Center, 1720 56 St.
LANGLEY
1st Walnut Grove Scout Group chipping event
Donations will be used to send youth to camp, purchase camping supplies and fund other activities.
- When: Jan, 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Walnut Grove Secondary School, 8919 Walnut Grove Dr.
1st Willoughby Scouts chipping event
Cash donations accepted as well as recyclables for a bottle drive, with donations to support scouting activities.
- When: Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Willoughby Elementary School, 20766 80 Ave.
2nd Brookswood Eagles assisted by 1st Fort Langley Venturer Scouts chipping event
Cash donations accepted as well as recyclables for a bottle drive, with donations to support scouting activities.
- When: Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Brookswood Secondary, 20902 37A Ave.
MAPLE RIDGE
Ridge Meadows Search & Rescue Tree Chipping
This fundraiser beneifts volunteer search and rescue crews, and tree pick-up is available upon request.
- When: Jan. 7 and 8 and Jan. 14 and 15 from from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: SAR Headquarters (23598 Jim Robson Way)
NEW WESTMINSTER
Tree chipping with donations to benefit the New Westminster Fire Charitable Society
- When: Jan 7 and 8 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Where: New Westminster City Hall, 511 Royal Ave.
NORTH VANCOUVER
Upper Lonsdale Preschool Tree Chip
As part of a fundraiser for the pre-school, tree pick-up is available upon request with a minimum donation of $30.
- When: Jan. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: District Hall parking lot, 355 W. Queens Rd.
Scout Christmas Tree Chip-Up
Donations will be used to fund scouting activities, there are two times and locations.
- When: Jan. 7 and 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Where: Chevron Gas Station in Edgemont Village
- When: Jan. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.mm.
- Where: Grand Boulevard and 13th Street (Ray Perrault Park)
TRI-CITIES
Port Moody Fire Rescue Drive Through Christmas Tree Chip
Funds raised to benefit the BC Professional Firefighters' Burn Fund, with a minimum donation of $5.
- When: Jan. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Inlet Centre Fire Hall (150 Newport Dr.)
Friends of Mundy Park in Coquitlam tree chipping event
Donations benefit the heritage society.
- When: Jan. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: 655 Hillcrest St.
Port Coquitlam firefighters tree chipping
With a minimum donation of $10, funds will benefit the firefighters' charitable society. All wood chips are used in city parks and on city trails.
- When: Jan. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: #1 Fire Hall, 1725 Broadway St.
WEST VANCOUVER
West Vancouver Scout Christmas Tree Chip-up
There are two times and locations for chipping events with donations benefiting the scouts. A pick-up option is available.
- When: Jan. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: 699 Clyde Avenue (Corner of Taylor Way & Clyde Avenue)
- When: Jan. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Marine Drive and 18th Street (Hollyburn Plaza)
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Death from above: How drone warfare is shaping the battlefield in Ukraine
Drone warfare has been a calling card of the invasion of Ukraine, with the autonomous aerial vehicles being used on both sides of the conflict to devastating effect.
Ransomware group LockBit apologizes, saying 'partner' was behind SickKids attack
A global ransomware operator has issued a rare apology after it claims one of its 'partners' was behind a cyberattack on Canada's largest pediatric medical centre.
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
'Not a start the royals want': Upcoming Prince Harry interviews already stirring royal discussion
CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen weighs in on Prince Harry’s soon-to-be released interview with Anderson Cooper.
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance's teen son apologizes for participating in fake celeb death TikTok trend
The son of actress Angela Bassett has issued an apology after receiving backlash for a viral video of him telling his parents that actor Michael B. Jordan had died.
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner seriously injured in snow-plowing accident
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured while plowing snow in Reno, Nevada, and is in critical condition.
Who's exempt from Canada's foreign homebuyers ban? Here's what you need to know
Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers is now in effect, barring commercial enterprises and individuals outside of Canada from buying residential properties in the country. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know about the regulations.
Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops
Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them, Russia's defence ministry said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin's forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Long-serving pickleboat captain retiring from Victoria harbour after 19 years
After 19 years at the helm, Barry Hobbis is retiring from steering the passenger ferries in Victoria's Inner Harbour.
-
As 2023 looms, new B.C. Premier David Eby lays out priorities for year ahead
In an extended interview with CTV News Vancouver Island, British Columbia’s 37th premier says he’s ready to tackle the challenges facing the province, starting with health care.
-
Man arrested after multiple women sprayed with 'unknown chemical liquid' in downtown Victoria
Police in Victoria have arrested a suspect after a series of assaults in the city's downtown core where women reported having "an unknown liquid sprayed or splashed on their legs."
Calgary
-
Friends rally to support family of man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Airdrie
Friends and family are rallying to raise funds for the family of a Carstairs man who died in a multi-vehicle collision Dec.27 north of Airdrie.
-
Meet Marcel, Calgary's first baby of 2023
The province has a new policy that it no longer announces the first-born baby of the year, but the mom of the first-born Calgary baby of 2023 has a different opinion.
-
Calgary's Rose and Crown pub known for spooky history shuts its doors
Pieces of an iconic Calgary pub are hitting the auction block.
Edmonton
-
'Pretty demoralizing': Vandals hit Edmonton community league hall for second time
The Riverbend Community League is preparing to once again rebuild and repair their Brookside Hall after a second break-in three months.
-
Man fatally shot outside central Edmonton shelter
Police are investigating after a man was shot outside a central Edmonton shelter and later died from his injuries Monday.
-
Honeymoon heartbreak: Edmonton couple reunited with dog after serious accident
An Edmonton couple has reunited with their beloved four-legged friend that was struck by a vehicle on Whitemud Drive last week.
Toronto
-
Ransomware group LockBit apologizes, saying 'partner' was behind SickKids attack
A global ransomware operator has issued a rare apology after it claims one of its 'partners' was behind a cyberattack on Canada's largest pediatric medical centre.
-
Elderly man struck by vehicle in Mississauga in critical condition: paramedics
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
-
Driver, 24, dead after single-vehicle crash in Stoney Creek
A 24-year-old driver is dead following an overnight collision in Stoney Creek.
Montreal
-
Who's exempt from Canada's foreign homebuyers ban? Here's what you need to know
Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers is now in effect, barring commercial enterprises and individuals outside of Canada from buying residential properties in the country. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know about the regulations.
-
Celine Dion snubbed in Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers List'
Legendary Quebec chanteuse Celine Dion has been snubbed by Rolling Stone magazine. For many fans, Dion was a glaring omission from the magazine’s ranking of the 200 greatest singers of all time, published Sunday.
-
Birth of nine calves sparks hope for endangered North Atlantic right whales
A scientist who studies the endangered North Atlantic right whale is cautiously optimistic about the current breeding season after nine calves were spotted during its first few weeks.
Winnipeg
-
The charges against an Alberta lawyer for having a Manitoba judge followed during the pandemic
An Alberta lawyer is facing criminal charges for hiring an investigator to follow a Manitoba judge during a high-profile pandemic restrictions case.
-
Winnipeg police deal with more New Year's crime
Winnipeg police continue to have a busy new year, dealing with several more incidents over the past few days.
-
'A lot of challenges ahead': The new president of Winnipeg's transit union
The union for Winnipeg Transit workers is welcoming its new president.
Saskatoon
-
'I just like helping people': Snow angels pulling cars out for free
With snowbanks piling high all over town, even in a city known for winter weather, this is more than some vehicles can handle.
-
More coordination on social issues needed in 2023, says Saskatoon mayor
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark says the city needs stronger partnerships if it’s going to contend with social issues like homelessness, addiction and mental health in 2023.
-
Stranded Sunwing passengers returning to Sask. on special flights
After being stranded due to cancelled return trips, more Saskatchewan residents are returning to the province on special flights arranged by Sunwing.
Regina
-
Minor injuries reported following fire in downtown Regina hotel
Crews with the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire at a downtown Regina hotel on Sunday.
-
Independent investigation underway after death of inmate in custody: Moose Jaw police
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) has requested an independent investigation following the death of a person in custody.
-
Stranded Sunwing passengers returning to Sask. on special flights
After being stranded due to cancelled return trips, more Saskatchewan residents are returning to the province on special flights arranged by Sunwing.
Atlantic
-
No charges being considered in Friday's homicide incident: Halifax police
No criminal charges are being considered at this time in relation to a homicide that occurred at a Halifax residence Friday evening, say police.
-
World Juniors tournament wraps up in Moncton
Monday marked the last two in-person games for the 2023 World Juniors in Moncton, but the tournament brought a big boost and excitement to the city.
-
Birth of nine calves sparks hope for endangered North Atlantic right whales
A scientist who studies the endangered North Atlantic right whale is cautiously optimistic about the current breeding season after nine calves were spotted during its first few weeks.
London
-
Cyclist killed in early morning crash
The Elgin County OPP Traffic Reconstruction Team is on scene on Wellington Road after a fatal crash claimed the life of a cyclist on Monday morning.
-
'It’s not stable': Experts issue warning after people observed walking on Lake Erie ice
While beautiful ice formations along Port Stanley have captivated visitors over recent days, local officials are sounding the alarm and warning the public that the ice formation they're standing on over the lake isn't as structurally sound as they might think it is.
-
Southwestern Public Health searching for dog involved in biting incident
Southwestern Public Health is requesting the public’s help after a dog bit a youth who was out rollerblading in Ingersoll, Ont. on New Years Day. The health unit wants to identify the dog in order to assess it for rabies.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. food bank receives thousands of pounds of food, thanks to local firefighter
A food bank in northern Ontario received 10,000 pounds of food, thanks to the efforts of a local first responder. Jeremy Alldred-Hughes is a firefighter with the Town of Kirkland Lake. He says after seeing the increasing usage of food bank services, he wanted to do something to help.
-
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
-
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in connection to reports of shots fired in Brantford
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to reports of shots fired Monday afternoon outside of a home in Brantford.
-
First baby of 2023 born in Waterloo Region shares father’s birthday
The first birth of the year in Waterloo Region belongs to a Kitchener couple, but Jan. 1 is a date the new father has celebrated his whole life.
-
Police investigate early-morning break-in in Erin
Police in Wellington County are looking for the public’s help in tracking down whoever was responsible for an early-morning break-in last month in the town of Erin.