Here's when, where and how you can recycle your Christmas tree in Metro Vancouver

During the first weeks of January, cities in Metro Vancouver offer a number of options for recycling Christmas trees, from putting them in the green bin, to curbside pick-up, to chipping fundraisers.

Here's a list of what's available.

GREEN BIN PICK UP

All municipalities offer the option for people to dispose of their trees on regular pick-up dates if they can chop them up and fit them in the bin. This option may be less likely this year, as December's extreme weather caused delays to garbage and recycling pick-up across the region.

VANCOUVER

There are two weekends when city crews will be doing curbside pick-up.

Jan. 14 and 15 for the North collection zones

Jan. 21 and 22 for the South collection zones

Lions Club tree chipping events

Donations of cash or non-perishable food are accepted in exchange for the tree being chipped and composted.

When: Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: King George Secondary School parking lot, Kitsilano Beach parking lot, Kerrisdale Ice Arena parking lot, and Trout Lake Community Centre parking lot

Mount Pleasant Tree Chip

Monetary donations will benefit the kids at Mount Pleasant Elementary School.

When: Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 10:00am to 4:00pm

Where: Kingsgate Mall Upper East Side Parking Lot (370 East Broadway).

SURREY

Surrey Central Lions Club Chipping

A minimum $5 donation is required which will benefit the food bank and other charities.

When: Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Surrey Central Mall 10153 King George Blvd

Surrey Firefighters Annual Tree Chip

Donations go to the firefighters' charitable society.

When: Jan. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Guildford Mall. 105 Ave & 150 Street

BURNABY

City crews will be doing curbside Collection between Jan. 9 and Jan. 27. Trees must be placed at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on Jan. 9 in order to be picked up during the three-week window.

DELTA

Lions Clubs of Delta chipping event

Donations to the club will be distributed to various local charities.

When: Jan. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Sungod Arena Parking Lot, 7815 112 St. or Memorial Park in Ladner, 5010 47 Ave.

Tsawwassen Boundary Bay Lions Club chipping event

Cash donations as well as recyclables for a bottle drive are accepted, with proceeds going to local charities.

When: Jan. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: South Delta Recreation Center, 1720 56 St.

LANGLEY

1st Walnut Grove Scout Group chipping event

Donations will be used to send youth to camp, purchase camping supplies and fund other activities.

When: Jan, 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Walnut Grove Secondary School, 8919 Walnut Grove Dr.

1st Willoughby Scouts chipping event

Cash donations accepted as well as recyclables for a bottle drive, with donations to support scouting activities.

When: Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Willoughby Elementary School, 20766 80 Ave.

2nd Brookswood Eagles assisted by 1st Fort Langley Venturer Scouts chipping event

Cash donations accepted as well as recyclables for a bottle drive, with donations to support scouting activities.

When: Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Brookswood Secondary, 20902 37A Ave.

MAPLE RIDGE

Ridge Meadows Search & Rescue Tree Chipping

This fundraiser beneifts volunteer search and rescue crews, and tree pick-up is available upon request.

When: Jan. 7 and 8 and Jan. 14 and 15 from from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: SAR Headquarters (23598 Jim Robson Way)

NEW WESTMINSTER

Tree chipping with donations to benefit the New Westminster Fire Charitable Society

When: Jan 7 and 8 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Where: New Westminster City Hall, 511 Royal Ave.

NORTH VANCOUVER

Upper Lonsdale Preschool Tree Chip

As part of a fundraiser for the pre-school, tree pick-up is available upon request with a minimum donation of $30.

When: Jan. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: District Hall parking lot, 355 W. Queens Rd.

Scout Christmas Tree Chip-Up

Donations will be used to fund scouting activities, there are two times and locations.

When: Jan. 7 and 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Chevron Gas Station in Edgemont Village

When: Jan. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.mm.

Where: Grand Boulevard and 13th Street (Ray Perrault Park)

TRI-CITIES

Port Moody Fire Rescue Drive Through Christmas Tree Chip

Funds raised to benefit the BC Professional Firefighters' Burn Fund, with a minimum donation of $5.

When: Jan. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Inlet Centre Fire Hall (150 Newport Dr.)

Friends of Mundy Park in Coquitlam tree chipping event

Donations benefit the heritage society.

When: Jan. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 655 Hillcrest St.

Port Coquitlam firefighters tree chipping

With a minimum donation of $10, funds will benefit the firefighters' charitable society. All wood chips are used in city parks and on city trails.

When: Jan. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: #1 Fire Hall, 1725 Broadway St.

WEST VANCOUVER

West Vancouver Scout Christmas Tree Chip-up

There are two times and locations for chipping events with donations benefiting the scouts. A pick-up option is available.