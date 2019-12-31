VANCOUVER -- Ready to take down the tree?

The City of Vancouver is offering three free options for those looking to recycle their evergreens in the New Year.



Curbside collection

Those opposed to travelling with it can leave it out with their garbage the weekend of Jan. 11 and 12, provided they live in a residence with city green bin service.

Trees should be left out before 7 a.m. on Saturday, and must have all decorations and tinsel removed.

The tree should be on its side and not inside a green bin. It should not be tied up or in a bag.

That weekend is also a leaf collection weekend. Leaves should be in a paper yard waste bag set out before 7 a.m.



Charity chipping

Trees can be brought to four locations in the city this weekend (Jan. 4 and 5) for chipping and composting:

Sunset Beach upper parking lot, Beach Avenue and Broughton Street

Trout Lake Community Centre parking lot, 3360 Victoria Dr.

Kerrisdale Community Ice Rink parking lot, 5670 East Blvd.

Kitsilano Beach parking lot, Cornwall Avenue and Arbutus Street

Chipping is only available Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"Donations of cash and non-perishable food items are welcome and will be distributed to local charities," the city said in an emailed information bulletin.

Last year, more than 3,200 trees were chipped at these events.



Landfill drop-off

Trees can be dropped off for free until Jan. 31 at the Vancouver South Transfer Station at 377 West Kent Ave. N., the city said.

The station for commercial and residential waste is open between 5:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

They can also be brought to the Vancouver Landfill in Delta, at 5400 72nd St. The dump is open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.