Here's how Ryan Reynolds is trying to help a B.C food bank continue to provide food, diapers for babies in need
Expectant parents and actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will be matching donations to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank's Baby Steps program this holiday season, as the organization continues to see unprecedented demand for its services.
Donations to the program—which provides diapers, formula, food and snacks for infants and toddlers--will be matched up to $25,000, the famous couple announced Tuesday.
"So many babies without basic needs being met right now. If you donate, we’ll match it. If you can’t donate or need assistance, check them out," Reynolds tweeted.
A spokesperson says the charity began 2022 by budgeting to support 200 infants per month through the Baby Steps Program. Last month, the total was 442 – an increase of 121 per cent.
A similarly stark increase in demand is being seen across all of the organization's programs.
"We are now serving over 14,000 people each month. We have been consistently registering around 1,000 new food bank clients each month for about six months now. We are grateful to have generous donors like Ryan and Blake to support us!" an emailed statement said.
According to an annual impact report, there has been a 29 per cent increase in people seeking the that the food bank offers.
As inflation drives up the prices of many basics, including food and shelter, the food bank's chief operating officer recently told CTV News that the number of people signing up or walking in because they need support this holiday season is "unprecedented."
Cynthia Boulter said while they can still meet the growing demand, staff are having some difficult conversations about the future.
“We’ve never had conversations at the Greater Vancouver Food Bank around ‘What’s our ceiling?’ But we are starting to have those conversations," she said earlier this month.
"Our goal is to be able to continue to say, 'yes,' and support everyone in need. But there is certainly nothing that we see in the immediate future that says this is going to abate at all.”
Donations and community support, she added, are crucial during these challenging times.
