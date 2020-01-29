VANCOUVER -- Whether you need help from a professional or just want to read up on wellness, there are several mental health resources available in B.C.

Here's a quick look at some of the services offered in the province.



Phone numbers



1-800-663-1441 (or 604-660-9382): B.C.'s alcohol and drug information and referral service

1-800-668-6868: Kids Help Phone, a charity that offers professional counselling, information, referrals and text-based support. Youth can also access an online chat option on Kids Help Phone's website.

1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433): a crisis line for those considering suicide, or with concerns that someone else is

1-866-658-1221: Vancouver's addiction services hotline

1-866-661-3311 (or 604-872-3311): Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention Centre of B.C. line for emotional support for those in distress

1-888-795-6111: B.C.'s province-wide information and referral service for those negatively impacted by gambling habits

310-6789: a mental health emotional support line that can also provide resources and information

604-675-3700: Vancouver's Access and Assessment Centre

604-709-6785: Vancouver's Geriatric Psychiatric Outreach Team

811: HealthLinkBC, a free-of-charge health information and advice line

911: available for any emergency, as are hospital emergency rooms



Online options



As mentioned above, Kids Help Phone has several online resources, including a chat option for youth to speak to a counsellor through messaging instead of over the phone.

Youth In B.C. also offers an online chat option for minors in distress.

Adults can use CrisisCentreChat.ca for online services including emotional support and referrals.

For substance abuse issues, those seeking treatment and support can find services in their area through an interactive map on the B.C. Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions' website.

For other information, including where to find overdose prevention sites and supervised consumption services, those looking for more information should look up their local health authority. Here's more from Vancouver Coastal Health.

VCH also has a list of services ranging from peer support to housing options.

Another website, MindHealthBC, aims to match those in need of services with a provider. The site asks a series of questions and offers a screening quiz for those looking to define their challenges.

Users can then choose which conditions they'd like more on, and select whether they're looking for information, self-help, symptom monitoring tools, support groups and health services.

Here to Help is another site with information, skills and resources in B.C. Among other things, it includes screening self-tests, and an option to email experts for more.

HealthLinkBC has an online, searchable directory of health services provided by the province, health authorities and local non-profits. The search includes walk-in clinics, emergency rooms, mental health programs and home care options.

For those who think they need to see a specialist, the British Columbia Psychological Association has a search function on its site that allows the patient to search by gender, availability, location, method of therapy, languages spoke and experience in specific areas.

CounsellingBC.com has a directory of psychologists and counsellors, and includes the option to search for experts such as music and art therapists, marriage counsellors and clinical social workers.



Bell Let's Talk Day



Wednesday is Bell Let's Talk Day, an annual event during which CTV News Vancouver's parent company donates funds to mental health initiatives.

This year's focus is action: What can you do to help yourself and those in your community?

Actions range from listening to educating to shifting your language to avoid terms that hurt.

For every applicable text, call, tweet and social media video view, Bell will donate five cents to programs in Canada. Donations will also be made for every use of Bell Let's Talk's Facebook frame and Snapchat filter.

The company has also built an online toolkit for use in schools, communities, workplaces and elsewhere, which features tips including how to start the discussion.