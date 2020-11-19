VANCOUVER -- Police in Delta, B.C., say they've uncovered grow operations capable of producing about $18 million a year in black market cannabis.

Officers say two projects, dubbed "Big Smoke" and "Rolling Thunder," netted more than a kilogram of cocaine, as well as hundreds of packages of methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, ecstasy and oxycodone.

They say they also seized more than 1,400 pounds of illicit cannabis and 330 grams of psilocybin, also known as "magic mushrooms."

They also seized more than 18,000 cannabis plants, according to Delta police, who worked with teams from the RCMP.

Investigators allege the evidence suggests links to organized crime. In particular, they claim it indicates ties to the Hells Angels and to the UN Gang.

Police did not provide many details on these links, but they claimed they'd seized three Harley Davidson motorcycles with "Support your local Hells Angels" stickers on them.

In addition to the bikes and drugs, Delta police allege about $193,000 was seized, as well as a number of engagement rings valued at about $70,000 in total.

Two ATVs and seven vehicles were part of the seizure, and police say some of the cars had hidden compartments inside.

Police allege they also uncovered several firearms, a Taser and body armour.

They said the investigation initially began with community frustration over street-level drug dealing in Delta, but grew to a "significant investigation," and further search warrants being issued in Richmond.

Police say they expect to forward a number of criminal charges to Crown Counsel.