

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The case of rock star Jacob Hoggard, who faces three sex-related charges, has been put over to next month after a brief court hearing in Toronto.

Hoggard, the frontman of the band Hedley, was arrested in Toronto on Monday and charged with one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Toronto police say the charges relate to three separate incidents involving a woman and a girl that allegedly occurred in 2016.

The 34-year-old musician did not appear in court in person but was represented by his lawyer, Ian Smith.

The case was put over to Aug. 15.

Hoggard, who is from Vancouver, has previously denied ever engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he behaved in a way that objectifies women.