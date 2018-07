CTV Vancouver





The lead singer of B.C.-based pop-rock group Hedley has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, Toronto police have confirmed.

Jacob Hoggard was taken into custody on Monday.

The 34-year-old has been charged with sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Hoggard is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

More information to comeā€¦