Hedley lead singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault
Jacob Hoggard, 34, is seen in this image provided by Toronto police.
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 2:01PM PDT
The lead singer of B.C.-based pop-rock group Hedley has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, Toronto police have confirmed.
Jacob Hoggard was taken into custody on Monday.
The 34-year-old has been charged with sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.
Hoggard is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.
More information to come…